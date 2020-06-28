Mohinder Singh Nijjar
Dr. Mohinder (Moh) Singh Nijjar, age 74, of Modesto, California passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on June 23, 2020.
Mohinder was born July 28, 1945 in Kandola, India to Chanchal and Parkesh Nijjar. The middle child of a farmer and a housewife, Mohinder worked very hard to be admitted into medical school, Government Medical College Amritsar, from which he graduated in 1969. He then did his orthopedic surgery residency in Amritsar from 1969 to 1972 and obtained his masters in orthopedic surgery at Government Medical College Amritsar in 1972.
Mohinder then worked as an orthopedic surgeon in Amritsar from 1972 to 1974 and then in Cardiff, Wales from 1974 to 1978. He next traveled to New York for an additional orthopedic surgery residency at Maimonides Medical Center, which he completed in 1981.
It was in New York during his orthopedic surgery residency where he met Avi Sandhu, who was doing her pathology residency. The two were married in 1981 and welcomed their daughter Sonia the following year.
Mohinder and Avi moved to Modesto in 1982, and have made it their home since then. Mohinder was a brilliant orthopedic surgeon and was certified by the State of California, the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery, among others. Along with orthopedic surgery, Mohinder loved the agricultural nature of the Central Valley and owned an almond farm for over 30 years. Mohinder also had a gift for art, and his oil paintings reflected his talent and unfailing attention to detail.
Mohinder will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a true gentleman, a loving husband and father, a talented orthopedic surgeon, and an intelligent, thoughtful and kind person who was deeply respected and will be dearly missed. A conversation with Mohinder was always something to be recollected and cherished – it would include his full attention, great advice, and astute observations, along with humor and grace.
Mohinder is survived by his wife, Avi Nijjar; daughter Sonia Nijjar Ahuja and son-in-law Neil Ahuja; and brother Sulinder Nijjar, sister Mohinder Kaur and sister Balbir Kaur.
Mohinder was preceded in death by father Chanchal S. Nijjar and mother Parkesh K. Nijjar; and brother Hardev Nijjar.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.LakewoodHughson.com for the Nijjar family.
