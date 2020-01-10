Mollie Renee Brett
May 2, 1995 - January 7, 2020
Mollie Renee Brett passed away unexpectedly in Los Angeles, California on January 7, 2020. Though her passing was unexpected she lived her life as large as she could. Troubled in recent months with the passing of her brother, Mollie was starting to put her life back together. She is survived by her mother, Tina, and her father, David, as well as her brother, Carlton. The family will be holding a private ceremony and ask that anyone who wants to make a donation do so to the Memorial Hospital Fund.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 10, 2020