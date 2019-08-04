Guest Book View Sign Service Information Deegan Funeral Chapel 1441 San Joaquin St Escalon , CA 95320 (209)-838-7321 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Deegan Chapel Escalon , CA View Map Service 10:00 AM Deegan Chapel Escalon , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Molly Ennis Carruth

Feb 2, 1924 - Jul 29, 2019

Molly Ennis Carruth passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 in Modesto, California at the age of 95. Molly was born the 12th child out of 13 children on February 2, 1924 in Colorado City, Texas to James and Cleopatra Ennis. Molly was an Escalon resident for most of her life.

Molly graduated from Escalon High School in 1941 and attended Humphrey School of Business. Molly traveled the world with her husband, Bob during his service with the military. After a lengthy career as a stenographer for the U.S. government, she retired from Sharpe Army Depot. Molly was a member of the Escalon Methodist Church. She was a secretary for many years for Friends of the Library. Molly was a member of Sorority, Beta Sigma Phi. Molly was known for her lifelong advocacy for animals.

Molly will be remembered as a beautiful and loving aunt and friend. Molly leaves behind several nieces, nephews and her many friends, along with her precious cat, Gretchen. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Carruth, her twin sister, Polly, along with 5 other sisters and 6 brothers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Deegan Funeral Chapels. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, August 8 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM with a chapel service to begin at 10:00 AM at Deegan Chapel in Escalon. Burial to follow At Burwood Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Escalon Methodist Church.

Please consider donations in Molly's memory to Escalon Methodist Church, Stockton Humane Society or ASPCA.

www.cvobituaries.com



Molly Ennis CarruthFeb 2, 1924 - Jul 29, 2019Molly Ennis Carruth passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 in Modesto, California at the age of 95. Molly was born the 12th child out of 13 children on February 2, 1924 in Colorado City, Texas to James and Cleopatra Ennis. Molly was an Escalon resident for most of her life.Molly graduated from Escalon High School in 1941 and attended Humphrey School of Business. Molly traveled the world with her husband, Bob during his service with the military. After a lengthy career as a stenographer for the U.S. government, she retired from Sharpe Army Depot. Molly was a member of the Escalon Methodist Church. She was a secretary for many years for Friends of the Library. Molly was a member of Sorority, Beta Sigma Phi. Molly was known for her lifelong advocacy for animals.Molly will be remembered as a beautiful and loving aunt and friend. Molly leaves behind several nieces, nephews and her many friends, along with her precious cat, Gretchen. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Carruth, her twin sister, Polly, along with 5 other sisters and 6 brothers.Arrangements have been entrusted to Deegan Funeral Chapels. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, August 8 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM with a chapel service to begin at 10:00 AM at Deegan Chapel in Escalon. Burial to follow At Burwood Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Escalon Methodist Church.Please consider donations in Molly's memory to Escalon Methodist Church, Stockton Humane Society or ASPCA. Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close