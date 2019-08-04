Molly Ennis Carruth
Feb 2, 1924 - Jul 29, 2019
Molly Ennis Carruth passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 in Modesto, California at the age of 95. Molly was born the 12th child out of 13 children on February 2, 1924 in Colorado City, Texas to James and Cleopatra Ennis. Molly was an Escalon resident for most of her life.
Molly graduated from Escalon High School in 1941 and attended Humphrey School of Business. Molly traveled the world with her husband, Bob during his service with the military. After a lengthy career as a stenographer for the U.S. government, she retired from Sharpe Army Depot. Molly was a member of the Escalon Methodist Church. She was a secretary for many years for Friends of the Library. Molly was a member of Sorority, Beta Sigma Phi. Molly was known for her lifelong advocacy for animals.
Molly will be remembered as a beautiful and loving aunt and friend. Molly leaves behind several nieces, nephews and her many friends, along with her precious cat, Gretchen. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Carruth, her twin sister, Polly, along with 5 other sisters and 6 brothers.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deegan Funeral Chapels. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, August 8 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM with a chapel service to begin at 10:00 AM at Deegan Chapel in Escalon. Burial to follow At Burwood Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Escalon Methodist Church.
Please consider donations in Molly's memory to Escalon Methodist Church, Stockton Humane Society or ASPCA.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 4, 2019