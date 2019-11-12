Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Molly Lafley-Evans. View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Send Flowers Obituary

Molly Lafley-Evans

January 1, 1947 - November 1, 2019

Molly Lafley-Evans was born to Elizabeth Josephine and Lawrence Erickson. She arrived on January 1, 1947 in San Jose, CA. She passed suddenly on November 1, 2019 in Modesto, CA.

Her angel wings were ready - WE weren't.

Growing up in Modesto she attended Downey High School and Modesto Junior College. She was an avid horsewoman and longtime member of the Modesto Fire Dept. Women's Auxiliary. Friends recall Molly frequently delivering coffee and doughnuts to the fire crews while they worked through the night. All who knew her will remember her kind and generous spirit. She was quick to laugh and had a fabulous sense of humor. Molly will be sorely missed by many. She was known for including others in her realm of friendship and freely giving her time and effort to the communities she made homes in.

She considered herself blessed to have been employed as a Disney cast member for 14 years. It was a perfect job for someone who truly embraced the magic and wonder of childhood. Molly enjoyed visiting Disney Parks around the world with her favorite adventure partner, Larry Evans, husband. Travel was something the two of them enjoyed greatly. Many wonderful trips were made to the site of their wedding on Oahu and Hawaii in general. Family was so important to her and she was always quick to invite, include, and entertain any and all who could join the fun in their travels.

She and her first husband, John Lafley, raised three children together. She was a very proud Mom and doting Granny. Molly is survived by her children: son Luke Lafley and his children Justice, Madison and Abigail Lafley; son Lance (Dana) and their children Chance and Ryker Lafley; and daughter Lacy (Tony) Nickol and their children Elizabeth and Augustus Nickol; and step son Tony Evans.

Molly will be dearly missed by everyone, especially her beloved husband Larry Evans. She is also survived by her adoptive father Albert Jett, sister Jill Jett, nieces Samantha Selover-Jett, Alexandra Taylor, Vanessa Selover, and nephew Reid Selover along with numerous family members in Minnesota, including the Buckley's and Erickson's. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Josephine Jett and biological father, Lawrence Erickson.

Local Memorial Services are scheduled for 11:00 AM, on Tuesday November 12, 2019, at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home - 1050 McHenry Ave. in Modesto CA.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the American Wild Horse Campaign

An additional Memorial Service will be held in Huntington Beach CA at a later date.

