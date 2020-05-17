Molly (Mickelson, Kelly) MaddoxAugust 31, 1942-- April 10,2020In memory of Molly [Mickelson, Kelly] Maddox. Molly spent all 74 years of her life in Modesto. She graduated from Downey High School. She worked for PG and E as a meter reader and customer care representative before retiring. Preceding her in death were her parents Milton and Muriel Mickelson and her brother Kent. Still missing her are sister Joan Staloch, son Kevin Kelly, and granddaughter Renee Nichols and her two sons. Molly helped others all her life. One particular fun time was when Molly joined other football mothers at Davis high school to make outfits for cabbage patch dolls. These were sold to raise funds for football safety equipment. She was an active member of Unity Church in Modesto until her sickness progressed. Molly died on April 10.