Molly Maddox
1942 - 2020
Molly (Mickelson, Kelly) Maddox
August 31, 1942-- April 10,2020
In memory of Molly [Mickelson, Kelly] Maddox. Molly spent all 74 years of her life in Modesto. She graduated from Downey High School. She worked for PG and E as a meter reader and customer care representative before retiring. Preceding her in death were her parents Milton and Muriel Mickelson and her brother Kent. Still missing her are sister Joan Staloch, son Kevin Kelly, and granddaughter Renee Nichols and her two sons. Molly helped others all her life. One particular fun time was when Molly joined other football mothers at Davis high school to make outfits for cabbage patch dolls. These were sold to raise funds for football safety equipment. She was an active member of Unity Church in Modesto until her sickness progressed. Molly died on April 10.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
