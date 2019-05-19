Guest Book View Sign Service Information The Paul Mortuary 390 Lighthouse Ave Pacific Grove , CA 93950 (831)-375-4191 Service 11:00 AM St. John's Chapel 1490 Mark Thomas Drive Monterey , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Muriel Amy Beety

February 21, 1925 - April 24, 2019

Muriel Amy Beety passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Pacific Grove, California. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 70 years, Robert B. Beety. She is survived by two children, Malcolm Beety (Faith) of Pacific Grove, and Norrel Steffen (Scott) of Hughson, California, two grandchildren, Chris Steffen (Rachel) of Hughson, and Matt Steffen (Julie) of Elk Grove, and four great-grandchildren, Avery, Haley, Stella and Sadie. She was preceded in death by her parents Percy and Amy, her brother Arnold, and her sister Rene.

Muriel was born in Sheffield, England, on February 21, 1925. Her parents owned a number of small businesses, and managed others, including a movie theater where she was a projectionist. It was at that business where she met her future husband, Robert. They were married on October 30, 1948. Robert enlisted in the United States Army, and his assignments took them to Germany, where daughter Norrel was born, the United States, where Malcolm was born, and various other locations. Muriel and the children often spent a year or more with Muriel's family in Sheffield while Robert was stationed at remote locations.

Robert was sent to Fort Ord in 1966, where he retired from the service. Robert and Muriel settled in Marina, bought a house, and lived there together until Robert's passing earlier this year.

Muriel loved to cook, sew, knit, travel and read. Anyone who stopped by their house was welcome to stay for lunch or dinner, and they could be assured of a meal that was the equivalent of any restaurant on the Peninsula. Her sewing endeavors included making clothes for Malcolm and Norrel, and embroideries suitable for framing. She always had a book on the table next to her, and when she wasn't sewing, knitting or preparing the evening meal, she was reading.

In her last two months, she split time living with Norrel and her husband, Scott. She loved going to church and Bible study with them, where their friends would always sit with her and visit. She also lived with Malcolm and his wife, Faith, and spent time visiting with Faith's mother Carol and going for walks in their garden.

At the request of Robert and Muriel, services will be celebrated at St. John's Chapel, 1490 Mark Thomas Drive, Monterey, on Saturday, May 25 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Westland House of Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, 100 Barnet Segal Ln, Monterey, CA 95940.

