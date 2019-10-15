Myrna, Hammack
February 13, 1940 - October 10, 2019
Myrna Hammack, 79, of Modesto died Thursday at her home, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Myrna was a native of Modesto, CA, left for a short time and then returned in 1985. After returning to Modesto, Myrna served the Ceres Public School System for 16 years. She was a long time member of North Modesto Church of God.
She is survived by her by her children Cheri Long of Moore, Ok, David Hammack and Karen Bolles both of Modesto; sisters, Cheryl Guzman and Norma Jerome and 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 11:00am, Wednesday at North Modesto Church of God.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 15, 2019