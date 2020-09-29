Myrna Sue Stine
Jan 3, 1938 - Sep 17, 2020
Myrna Sue Stine was born January 3, 1938 in Hagerman, New Mexico and passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020, in Turlock, CA. Myrna moved to Waterford, CA at the age of 6 with her family. She grew up in Waterford where she attended Waterford Elementary School and went to Oakdale High School. She attended Modesto Business College in Modesto. Upon graduation she worked at the Marathon Corporation.
She married Phillip Stine in 1959 and they were married for 61 years. Phillip and Myrna were also business partners and owned Waterford Farm Supply and Waterford Irrigation Supply along with their farming operation where Myrna kept the books for all three. She was active in the 4-H when her children were growing up. She was a founding member of Soroptimist International of Waterford where she served as their first President. She was a member of Tri-W Club of Waterford and the Community Bible Church where her serving heart served both her church and community. She was a founding board member of the Waterford Education Foundation.
Myrna had a caring giving heart and her family and friends were blessed by her gift of hospitality. She enjoyed entertaining and so many holidays were spent with family & friends at her home where laughter was always heard. She loved her family and enjoyed "flying high" with her husband & children in their plane. In later years they camped in their motor home in the mountains and by the ocean. For many years you could catch Myrna and Phil on the ski slopes making memories with their ski group. There were also a few cruises seeing the world together. They would go every year to Fun-Fest Gospel festival down south, Myrna loved the old-time hymns.
Myrna is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Obera Perry; sisters Irma Jean Perry, Mildred Finch and Mozelle Miller; brothers Henry "Tex" Perry and Thomas Perry; daughter Susan Stine and son Rodney Stine. Myrna is survived by her husband, Phillip Stine of Waterford and children: Mike Stine of Waterford, CA and Larry Stine of Modesto, CA; granddaughter Cassandra Baganha of Clovis, CA; great grandchildren Leah and Franco; her sisters, Wanda Hensley of Modesto, Betty (John) Bakker of Fallon, NV; Peggy Peterson of Modesto, CA, and Mary (Ray) Stanley of Prunedale, CA and many nephews and nieces.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Community Bible Church, 14143 Yosemite Blvd., Waterford, CA. Mask required.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Community Bible Church, PO Box 155, Waterford, CA 95386 or The Alzheimer's Association
