Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411

Myrtle Ann Cahill

September 9, 1935-January 8, 2020

She leaves behind her husband of 49 years James H. Cahill Sr. They married July 3, 1971 in Modesto. She also leaves behind a daughter Manon Kilgore Fields & spouse Jerry Fields. A son Charles (Chuck) Olan Kilgore. Step-son James H Cahill Jr. & fiancé Margaret Giampaoli and a brother Connie George Hightman. Preceded in death, brother Alf "Bud" Henry Hightman. Survived by Grandsons Cameron Caldwell Fields and fiancé Cherise Van Rys, Charles Christopher Fields, James Hunter Cahill and Patrick Glen Cahill. She owned the Velvet Touch beauty salon and the Daisy Beauty Salon in Riverbank. She taught and managed Adrians school of cosmetololgy in Modesto and Stockton. She competed in several cosmetology contest and won numerous awards. She opened a day care business when her first grandchild was born. She was emphatic about taking care of family and instilled this value in all of her family members. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice at 125 N Broadway Turlock, Ca 95380

Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 16, 2020

