Myrtle Leona Strasser
May 9, 1940 - Aug 12, 2020
Myrtle Leona Strasser, 80, of Modesto California passed away on August 12th, 2020 after a courageous 16-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. Myrtle was born on May 9, 1940 in Sacramento, CA. She was one of seven sisters. Myrtle's father, Alfred Tietjen, was a ranch hand for many years. Her family lived in several country towns including the foothills near Loomis, CA where she developed her love for the outdoors.
On June 15th, 1957, Myrtle married the love of her life, Myron Strasser, Sr., just 21 months after he returned from his Navy service in the Korean War. In 1959, they welcomed their first born Myron, Jr. Over the next four years, they sadly endured the lose of 2 children at birth, Michael and then Suzanne. In 1964 they welcomed their fourth child, Shayne.
In 1965, Myrtle and her family moved to Escalon, CA after her husband, Myron Sr., found a position with Contadina Foods/Carnation Can in Riverbank, CA. Shortly after, Myrtle began her 28-year career. For 19 of those years, she worked with Contadina Cannery in Riverbank, eventully working her way up to foreman.
Myrtle's main priority in life was her family. In addition to her two boys, she helped raise four of her nieces and nephews over many years as well as two of her younger sisters. Myrtle instilled in her family a strong work ethic, faith in God, and the value of obtaining a higher education. Her youngest son, Shayne, received his Doctor of Pharmacy in 1989. Her eldest son, Myron Jr., received his Doctor of Dental Surgery in 1990. These graduations were two of Myrtle's proudest moments in life.
Since 1971, Myrtle and her husband had spent most of their free time enjoying their off-grid property in the high Sierra's historic gold mining town of Graniteville. There, she and her husband shared their love for the outdoors with countless family and friends. These adventures provided her with precious memories for years to come.
Myrtle had a contagious zest for life. She had many interest including genealogy, casino outings, bowling, cross country snow skiing, water skiing, and spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren. She never hesitated to take them to school, a practice, a doctor appointment, or any other function they needed.
In 2000, Myrtle lost her husband to cancer.
A year later she moved in with her son, Shayne and his wife, Gail, in Riverbank, CA. There, she built a cozy, back yard granny flat that provided her with freedom and comfort. Despite losing her husband, Myrtle would load up her dog and cat in her 4-wheel drive Tacoma and head up to her property in the Sierras by herself for up to 2 weeks at a time. These solo adventures came to an end in 2006 due to Myrtle's Alzheimer's becoming more advanced.
Myrtle continued extensive travels with her son Shayne and daughter-in-law Gail. Under their care, Myrtle traveled all over California, into other states, and even to other countries until 2012 when Alzheimer's ended her extended stay travels.
In 2013, Myrtle starting renting an apartment located on the memory care side of Bethel Retirement Community in Modesto. From this point on, most of her time was spent at her apartment. On many occasions, with the help of family, she made trips to her granny flat in Riverbank and visited her cat Tiramisu. With her son Shayne, she continued to take day trips all over northern California, including outings to her sisters' homes in Sacramento, until the Covid-19 pandemic in March of 2020.
Myrtle is proceeded in death by her parents, Alfred Tietjen and Sylvia Mikovich, her stepfather, Michael "Micky" Mikovich, her husband, Myron Strasser, Sr., her children, Michael Strasser and Suzanne Strasser, her sisters, Sharon Mikovich, Elaine Mendoza, Josephine Basden, and Ramona Johnson-Taylor, and brother-in-law, Andrew Payne, Sr.
Myrtle is survived by her sisters, Yvonne Jacobsen(Dan) and Yvette Payne, her two children, Dr. Myron Strasser, Jr.(Lois), and Dr. Shayne Strasser(Gail), her nephew, Bradley Strasser-Basden, her niece, Cindy Sharp-Basden, six grandchildren, Michelle Larkins(Jesse), Shannon Baca(Brian), Ryan Strasser(Courtney), Jordane Strasser, Taylor Sjelin(David), and Collin Strasser, and seven great grandchildren, Amy, Jillian, and Garrett Larkins, Kennedy and Levi Baca, Amber Sjelin, and Liam Strasser.
The family would like to give special thanks to Myrtle's adopted family (caregivers & staff) on the memory care side of Bethel Retirement Community with whom Myrtle enjoyed over seven wonderful years with. We know there is a special place in heaven for each of them.
Due to Covid-19, Myrtle will have a private family burial in the Sierras at the historic Graniteville Cemetery on September 4th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation at alzfdn.org
or call 866-232-8484. www.cvobituaries.com