Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646

Myrtle Doris Weitl

September 20, 1918 - May 14, 2019

Myrtle Doris Weitl, 100 years old, entered Heaven on May 14th to rejoice with her Lord, deceased loved ones and friends. She was born in Richmond, California to Willie Lee and Lenora May Gillum. She was still a toddler when the family moved to Empire and later, Modesto where she graduated from Modesto High School in 1936. Myrt attracted the eye of Joe Weitl and they were married for 37 years.

From the age of 16, Myrtle worshipped at Modesto's First Church of the Nazarene. Myrtle was treated like family over the 30 plus years working as a cashier and sales person at Suttons Footwear. Upon her retirement, Sutton's presented her with a vintage display case from the store inspiring her collection of miniature shoes which grew into the hundreds. Those received from her grandchildren were treasured as well as one very special hand-carved wooden boot by her brother Jim.

She relished most her role as "Grandma Weitl." Her undivided attention, unconditional love, and playful spirit most likely made possible due to her attending aerobic classes at the Senior Center well into her eighties. Myrtle was the center of the family and the spiritual "rock" always.

Preceding Myrtle in death were parents, Willie and Lenora Gillum, husband, Joe Weitl, sisters Juanita Overstreet and Gladys Kirkpatrick, brothers Ray and Hiram Gillum and Eugene as an infant. Myrtle lost many beloved brothers and sisters-in-law as well. Recently, her grandson, Scott Harding passed unexpectedly. Myrtle is survived by Jim Gillum, her youngest brother, children Daryl Weitl and Darlene Harding, grandchildren Ronda (Jeff) Allen, Brett (April) and Matt Weitl, great grandchildren Jacob and Josie Allen, Jax, Abigayle, and Jaylyn Weitl along with granddaughter of the heart, Stephanie Gray Hiser. She is also survived by niece Diane Cummings, who as a youth lived with the family, sister-in-law Sylvia Weitl, and many beloved nephews, nieces, and cousins.

All services will be held at Salas Brothers Mortuary on Scenic Drive in Modesto. A visitation is scheduled from 4-8pm on Wednesday, May 22nd. We will celebrate her life Thursday, May 23rd at 10am followed by interment at Acacia Cemetery on Scenic Drive in Modesto.

www.cvobituaries.com



