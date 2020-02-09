Nadine Sheldon Ghaner
July 23, 1926 - Feb 1, 2020
Leoma "Nadine" Sheldon Ghaner passed away at the age of 93 in Modesto. She was born in Coalinga, CA to Ralph and Ruby Sheldon. She is proceeded in death by her parents, her husband of 60 years Harold, sister Evelyn Marksman, grandchildren Darren Brashears and Shelli Barber-Delacerda. Nadine is survived by children Beverly (Dennis) Barber and Dale (Loretta) Ghaner both of Modesto, Marilyn (Bob) Busa of Milford, MA, and Karen (Norm) Travis of Turlock. Grandchildren Kevin Brashears, Kelly Brashears-Jones, Ryan Barber, Shannon Johnson and Katie Moffett. Also, 13 great grandchildren and a sister Joann Haglund.
She graduated from Modesto Adventist Academy in 1944. She was a longtime Ceres resident and teachers aide at Caswell School in Ceres for 20 years.
We would like to also thank Evergreen/Windsor for her care the last 7 years and especially Margie Buchanan her roommate for always being so helpful and thoughtful.
Private family burial will be held.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Homeward Bound Golden Retriever Rescue Homewardboundgoldens.org
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 9, 2020