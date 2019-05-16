Guest Book View Sign Service Information Riverbank Memorial Chapel Inc 3131 Santa Fe St Riverbank , CA 95367 (209)-869-2528 Memorial service 11:00 AM Riverbank Memorial Chapel Inc 3131 Santa Fe St Riverbank , CA 95367 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nadine Ulloa

August 27, 1952- May 8, 2019

Nadine passed away unexpectedly on May 8, 2019 surrounded by her family and closest friends. She was a lifelong resident of Riverbank. She is a graduate of Riverbank High School, Adrian's Beauty College and Moler Barber College. Nadine worked as a paraprofessional for Riverbank School District and retired after 35 years of service. She was also a seasonal cannery worker for over 30 years with Contadina and Stanislaus Foods.

Nadine loved her family and friends, music, dancing, cooking, and baking her famous sugar cookies. She was a devoted fan of the San Francisco 49ers and Giants. "Auntie" never missed a baseball game, school performance, graduation or dance recital. Nadine doted on her grandchildren, Jaedon Markus and Addison Jean.

She is preceded in death by her parents Esther and Jesse, brother Arnold (Kathy) and godchild Jacquelyn. She is survived by her daughter Jessica Ulloa (Sammy), grandchildren, siblings Lydia Moreno, Larry Hernandez (Sherri), Karen Ulloa, Markus Ulloa, Ida Ulloa (Mike) and her best friend of nearly sixty years, Tina Munoz (Joe).

Nadine was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes at the age of 12 and in 2004 received a kidney from her cousin, Nancy Hodges. Nadine was twice blessed, receiving a pancreas from an anonymous donor a year later. Nadine was eternally grateful for the precious gift of life she was given.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday May 18th, at Riverbank Memorial Chapel, 3131 Santa Fe Ave. Reception to follow at Scout Hall located at 3017 High Street.

