Nancy Bonelli AndersonFeb 11, 1952 – Nov 5, 2020Nancy Bonelli Anderson, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home, with her husband and daughter by her side on Thursday November 5th after a long illness. She was 68 years old.Nancy was born Feb 11 th , 1952 in Escalon California to James and Amanda Bonelli, and was the youngest of three daughters. She attended River School,Escalon High School, Modesto Junior college and Fresno State University, graduating with her degree in early childhood development. In 1979, she and her longtime friend Valerie Vesa-Glor started The Learning Tree preschool in Escalon. They later started the Learning Tree Oakdale, which in addition to the preschool in Escalon is still operational today and has had a great, positive impact on the community. She served as director for the Preschool 38 years. Nancy always had a love for children and touched many lives during her time at the Preschool.Nancy married Harry Anderson on July 5 th , 1975. They were married for 45 years and had two children, Harry (HB) and Becki Anderson, as well as two grandchildren, Nash and Esme. Nancy had a strong faith and was very active in church activities, hosting many events in her home, and serving in many areas of the church. She will always be remembered for her loving, kind ways, and steadfast willingness to help. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, son HB, and her sister Patty. She is survived by her husband Harry, her daughter Becki and husband Justin McMurry, her sister Barbara and husband Gary Bostrom, and her two beloved grandchildren Nash and Esme McMurry.Her family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers Isabel Masterson and Lisa Masterson for the excellent love and compassion they gave to Nancy over the years.Memorial services will be held at Lakewood funeral home on Saturday November 21st, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A graveside service will follow as well as a reception at The Fruit Yard.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shelter Cove Community Church, the Salvation Army, or the charity of yourchoice.