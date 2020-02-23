Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Frykman. View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 (209)-632-9111 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Laura Frykman

Mar. 24, 1940 - Feb. 11, 2020

Nancy L. Frykman of Turlock, aged 79, passed away peacefully at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, CA due to respiratory illness. A vibrant friend, lover of the arts, lifelong learner and distinguished educator, Nancy lived and left this earth with supreme grace, love and courage – surrounded and remembered by family and friends.

Born on Easter Sunday in Chicago, IL to Northrop Malcolm Frykman and Laura Gustavson, Nancy was the second of four siblings. Her devoted parents instilled pride in the family's legacy with the Swedish Covenant Church, the American Swedish Historical Museum in Philadelphia, and with a public service acknowledgement by the Swedish crown. The family moved to Iowa and then to Colorado Springs, where Nancy married Anthony W. Lanza, the father of her two children. In 1968, after earning her teaching degree at the University of Colorado, Nancy relocated with the girls to Turlock, CA. In her four decades of service as a language and dramatic arts teacher with the Turlock Unified School District, Nancy touched the lives of thousands of students.

Nancy, a thespian at an early age, performed in many local theatre productions, including the Denair Golden Gaslight Theatre, where she met her second husband, George Moeglein; and later, Sierra Repertory Theatre in Sonora. Even as her physical health declined, she never complained, and her mind and spirt remained vital to the end. She continued to attend the theatre, joined book and gardening clubs and volunteered her time to community service. Her love of travel, concern for others and zest for life were traits she encouraged in her students and children – reminding us that "only boring people get bored!"

Nancy is survived by her loving children, Laura (Karen Scannell) Lanza of Philadelphia, PA and Leisa (Anthony) Machado of Turlock, CA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Laura R. Machado and Analiese N. Machado, both of Turlock, CA, and Michael Scannell of Philadelphia, PA. Her remaining siblings are Lisbeth (Steve) Jordan of Los Angeles, CA and Peter (Kate O'Brien) Frykman of Natick, MA. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Laura and Northrop, and her older brother Mark Andrew Frykman – all of whom she was honored to care for in their final days.

A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. All her family and friends, former students and colleagues, fellow thespians and gardeners – all whose lives she touched – are welcome to attend the service and reception. RSVP's are appreciated – please feel free to leave a comment, share a memory and/or RSVP at Nancy Frykman's Tribute Page at:

www.cvobituaries.com





