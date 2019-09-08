Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Galloway. View Sign Service Information Deegan Funeral Chapel 1441 San Joaquin St Escalon , CA 95320 (209)-838-7321 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Escalon Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Galloway

Jan. 24, 1938 - Aug. 19, 2019

Nancy Zoe Galloway passed away peacefully at the age of 81 in Manteca, Ca. She was born to Horace and Iola Parsons on January 24, 1938 in Stockton Ca, and was a long time resident of Escalon. Nancy attended Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, Ca and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics in 1959. While attending college in San Luis Obispo, Nancy met the love of her life, Jonnie Galloway. They married in 1958 and began their wonderful life together.

Nancy started her career at Arroyo Grande High School teaching Home Ec. She then went on to teach at Stepping Stone Nursery School in Escalon and later finished her career at Escalon High School where she retired in 1999.

Nancy was very involved in the Escalon community. She attended the Escalon Methodist Church where she served in many capacities including the parish committee and the board of trustees. In 1981, Nancy and Jonnie were named Escalon Citizens of the Year. Nancy and Jonnie Galloway were also awarded the Mr. and Mrs. Senior Escalon in 2015. She and Jonnie were active in scouting. She earned the coveted Silver Beaver Award in 2008 for her volunteer work with scouting. She was also a leader in Camp Fire Girls. Over a 12 year period, she took her daughters and other campfire girls on many trips throughout the U.S. and abroad. She was an avid quilter and was awarded the "Featured Quilter" in Heart of The Valley quilt show. She won many awards for her beautifully handmade quilts. Nancy enjoyed teaching her grandchildren to quilt and sew. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Nancy is survived by her loving children: Dan Galloway (Caren) of Loomis, Ca; Bob Galloway of Chowchilla, Ca; Nabby Liel (Adam) of Manteca, Ca; and Nora Hart (Patrick) of Livermore, Ca. She left behind her caring siblings: Susan Weaver, Henry Parsons, Mary Panero, and Herb Parsons. She has 9 grandchildren: Caitlin, Brent, Clancy, Mackinna, Maggie, Riley, Jocelyn, Spencer, and Jack, and one great-grandchild, Zachary. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years Jonnie; parents, Horace and Iola Parsons; and brother, Harold Parsons.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in Nancy's memory to the United Methodist Church of Escalon. A celebration of Life will be held at the Escalon Methodist Church Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM. All members of the Escalon Community, Boy Scouts, Campfire Girls, Methodist Church, Manteca Retirement Community, and friends of the family are welcome to attend as Nancy welcomed many people into her heart.

Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 8, 2019

