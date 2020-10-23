1/1
Nancy Kotlarek
1934 - 2020
Nancy C. Kotlarek
Oct 19, 1934 - Oct 10, 2020
Nancy C. Kotlarek, 85 yrs old, passed away on Oct 10, 2020 peacefully in her home with all her family by her side. She was born on Oct 19, 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. She married her best friend James D. Kotlarek, who passed in 2003. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Nancy is survived by Timothy (son) Robin (daughter in law) Shawna and Carl (granddaughter) Clayton and Preston (great grandchildren) Diane ( daughter) Joshua and Kyle (grandchildren). Nancy will be missed tremendously and was touched by everyone she met. We love you Nanny!!
Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 23, 2020.
