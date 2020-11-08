1/1
Nancy Rebiero
1938 - 2020
Nancy Jane Rebiero
Jan. 8, 1938 - Nov. 1, 2020
Nancy Jane Rebiero, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 1st, at the age of 82. She will be lovingly remembered as a kind and generous person, always willing to give the shirt off her back to help family and friends alike.
Nancy was born in Oakdale, CA to Antero Terry and Madeline Lewis Terry. Raised in Oakdale where she spent her early years, she moved to Newman and Knights Ferry before settling back down in Oakdale.
Nancy married the love of her life, James Andrew Rebiero, Sr., on March 25, 1955 in Reno, NV. She worked in medical insurance, more specifically in the billing department at Gould Medical Group, for 13 years before her retirement in 1976.
In her spare time, Nancy enjoyed reading and cooking. She always had a love for the ocean and mountains, and was very fond of vacationing in Pismo Beach. A woman of faith, she was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Modesto and St. Jude's Catholic Church in Ceres.
Nancy is survived by her husband, James Andrew Rebiero, Sr.; her son, James Andrew Rebiero, Jr. and his wife Kristine A. Rebiero; grandsons, Scott A. Rebiero and Joshua A. Rebiero; granddaughters, Cherra McKinnon, Misty Gonzales, and Susan Taylor; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020. The Rosary, followed by the funeral service, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. All services will be held at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Following the funeral, Nancy will be laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park.
Memorial donations can be made in Nancy's honor to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org or to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation at www.npcf.us.
Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
NOV
10
Funeral
11:00 AM
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
425 North Soderquist Road
Turlock, CA 95381
(209) 632-9111
