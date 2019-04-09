Nancy Shannon
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Shannon.
Sept. 1942 - April 2019
Nancy Shannon was born in Portland, Oregon on September 18, 1942 and entered into rest April 4th, 2019 in Turlock, California. She found her home in Turlock for most of her life and was survived by four children, as well as a litany of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces. She found her passion in caring for others through nursing and spread joy and light to anyone she met. If you wish to honor her legacy with a smile, as she would have wanted, please join the family for the visitation at Allen Mortuary held from 4pm - 7pm on Wednesday, April 10th at Allen Mortuary. Services will be held 10am on Thursday, April 11, 2019 also at Allen Mortuary with a graveside to follow at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery. Reception to follow at Mitchell Community Church.
Please share your memories at www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 634-5829
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 9, 2019