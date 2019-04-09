Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Shannon. View Sign

Nancy Shannon

Sept. 1942 - April 2019

Nancy Shannon was born in Portland, Oregon on September 18, 1942 and entered into rest April 4th, 2019 in Turlock, California. She found her home in Turlock for most of her life and was survived by four children, as well as a litany of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces. She found her passion in caring for others through nursing and spread joy and light to anyone she met. If you wish to honor her legacy with a smile, as she would have wanted, please join the family for the visitation at Allen Mortuary held from 4pm - 7pm on Wednesday, April 10th at Allen Mortuary. Services will be held 10am on Thursday, April 11, 2019 also at Allen Mortuary with a graveside to follow at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery. Reception to follow at Mitchell Community Church.

Please share your memories at

www.cvobituaries.com





Nancy ShannonSept. 1942 - April 2019Nancy Shannon was born in Portland, Oregon on September 18, 1942 and entered into rest April 4th, 2019 in Turlock, California. She found her home in Turlock for most of her life and was survived by four children, as well as a litany of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces. She found her passion in caring for others through nursing and spread joy and light to anyone she met. If you wish to honor her legacy with a smile, as she would have wanted, please join the family for the visitation at Allen Mortuary held from 4pm - 7pm on Wednesday, April 10th at Allen Mortuary. Services will be held 10am on Thursday, April 11, 2019 also at Allen Mortuary with a graveside to follow at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery. Reception to follow at Mitchell Community Church.Please share your memories at www.AllenMortuary.com Funeral Home Allen Mortuary & Crematory

247 N Broadway

Turlock , CA 95380

(209) 634-5829 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close