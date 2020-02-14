Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 (209)-826-4242 Visitation 6:00 PM Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Carmen Skaggs

Apr 11, 1949 - Feb 9, 2020

Nancy Carmen Skaggs, 70, a resident of over 25 years of Los Banos, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April 11, 1949 in Modesto, CA. Nancy married Lionel Castro from Riverbank, CA in 1969 and was married for 14 years. They had 2 children and were active foster parents. Later in time, Nancy remarried to Rick Skaggs and was married for 17 years. Nancy and Rick had their own real estate appraising business.

Nancy was raised in Los Banos but later moved to Modesto to raise her family. She then moved back to Los Banos to care giver for her dad and mother. During this time Nancy purchased her first house. She was proud of her home and had decorated it with style.

After her parents passing Nancy realized how much she enjoyed caring for others that she decided to make a profession out of it to make extra income. She was very social and started to build a small social network with a couple close friends to assist others in care giving for local residents. She built many special friendships within the local senior community. It was the perfect job for her because she had a gift for caring for others.

Nancy also enjoyed dancing, crafting, reading a good James Patterson book and cooking for her loved ones. If you ever visited her home, she would always want you to be comfortable and would cater to your every need. Her family would enjoy her famous chile verde, enchiladas and homemade pies.

She was a special sister, aunt and friend but the most important job to her was to be a good mom and grandmother. She adored her grandchildren. Even though her grandchildren lived out of town she would not miss any of their social events to build ever-lasting memories.

Nancy will be remembered for the smile on her face. She enjoyed life to the fullest. She was a member of many organizations and one she loved the most was the Golden-Agers. She had her favorite table and would enjoy the company of all its members. If Nancy did not know you she would be determined to make a new friend. Nancy will be missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her father Arthur Rivas and mothers Virginia Rivas and Antonia Rivas.

She is survived by her children, Garett Castro (Christy Wright) Orem, Utah and Hilary Centeno (Jose Centeno) San Diego, CA and two grandchildren: Mikela Castro and Ariah Centeno. As well as brothers Sam Rivas (Rosie) Modesto, Joe Rivas, Los Banos and Daniel Rivas (Tawna) Prescott, AZ; as well as many nephews and nieces.

A visitation will begin Friday, February 21st, 2020 at 6pm at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos followed by the Rosary at 7pm. The Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel on Saturday February 22nd. Burial at Los Banos Cemetery District in Los Banos, CA. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.

www.cvobituaries.com



