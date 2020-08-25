Nancy V. Tafoya(Pumpkin)June 29, 1977 - August 14, 2020Nancy V. Tafoya, age 43, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Modesto, CA. She was born June 29, 1977 in Tucson, Arizona.Nancy was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. She loved her family and friends very much and we will cherish every precious moment spent with her. She had a beautiful spirit and a cheerful, fun-loving personality. Nancy loved to draw and make crafts for her family and friends. She enjoyed babysitting her nieces, Isabella & Jocelyn, and shared a special bond with them. Nancy was so excited when she found out she was going to be a grandmother (Nana) to her first grandchild, Elijah.Nancy is survived by her son and his spouse, Salvador & Melissa Tafoya; parents, Fidel and Dora Robles; sisters, Rosalinda Olivarez, Monica & spouse Michael Wann; 3 nephews, Adam Martinez, Isaiah Olivarez & Joey Sloan; 3 nieces, Jasmine Sloan, Isabella Wann & Jocelyn Wann; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Nancy was preceded in death by her biological mother, Natalia M. Valenzuela; twin sister, Eunice Sloan and her daughter, Salina Tafoya.A graveside service will be held at Ceres Memorial Park located at 1801 E. Whitmore Ave. Ceres, CA Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00am.