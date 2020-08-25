1/1
Nancy Tafoya
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy V. Tafoya
(Pumpkin)
June 29, 1977 - August 14, 2020
Nancy V. Tafoya, age 43, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Modesto, CA. She was born June 29, 1977 in Tucson, Arizona.
Nancy was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. She loved her family and friends very much and we will cherish every precious moment spent with her. She had a beautiful spirit and a cheerful, fun-loving personality. Nancy loved to draw and make crafts for her family and friends. She enjoyed babysitting her nieces, Isabella & Jocelyn, and shared a special bond with them. Nancy was so excited when she found out she was going to be a grandmother (Nana) to her first grandchild, Elijah.
Nancy is survived by her son and his spouse, Salvador & Melissa Tafoya; parents, Fidel and Dora Robles; sisters, Rosalinda Olivarez, Monica & spouse Michael Wann; 3 nephews, Adam Martinez, Isaiah Olivarez & Joey Sloan; 3 nieces, Jasmine Sloan, Isabella Wann & Jocelyn Wann; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Nancy was preceded in death by her biological mother, Natalia M. Valenzuela; twin sister, Eunice Sloan and her daughter, Salina Tafoya.
A graveside service will be held at Ceres Memorial Park located at 1801 E. Whitmore Ave. Ceres, CA Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00am.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Ceres Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service
513 12Th St
Modesto, CA 95354
(209) 492-9222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved