Nancy V. Tafoya
(Pumpkin)
June 29, 1977 - August 14, 2020
Nancy V. Tafoya, age 43, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Modesto, CA. She was born June 29, 1977 in Tucson, Arizona.
Nancy was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. She loved her family and friends very much and we will cherish every precious moment spent with her. She had a beautiful spirit and a cheerful, fun-loving personality. Nancy loved to draw and make crafts for her family and friends. She enjoyed babysitting her nieces, Isabella & Jocelyn, and shared a special bond with them. Nancy was so excited when she found out she was going to be a grandmother (Nana) to her first grandchild, Elijah.
Nancy is survived by her son and his spouse, Salvador & Melissa Tafoya; parents, Fidel and Dora Robles; sisters, Rosalinda Olivarez, Monica & spouse Michael Wann; 3 nephews, Adam Martinez, Isaiah Olivarez & Joey Sloan; 3 nieces, Jasmine Sloan, Isabella Wann & Jocelyn Wann; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Nancy was preceded in death by her biological mother, Natalia M. Valenzuela; twin sister, Eunice Sloan and her daughter, Salina Tafoya.
A graveside service will be held at Ceres Memorial Park located at 1801 E. Whitmore Ave. Ceres, CA Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00am. www.cvobituaries.com