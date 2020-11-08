Naomi Yamamoto
June 1930 - Nov 2020
Naomi Yamamoto, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020, at the age of 90 in Turlock, CA. Naomi was a wonderful, loving person with a positive outlook on life and she will be truly missed.
Naomi was born and raised in San Francisco. She earned a degree in Education from San Francisco State University and taught in Oakland. In 1960, she married Kiyoshi Yamamoto from the Japanese American farming community of Cortez, near Ballico, CA. Together they raised three children, Ko, Holly and Victor on the family farm while growing almonds, peaches and grapes. After the children reached high school age, Naomi came back to teaching, working as a Special Education teacher at Ballico-Cressey Elementary School for 18 years.
Naomi is survived by her children Ko (Elaine) Yamamoto, Holly (Tom) Smith, and Victor (Gayle) Yamamoto, and 4 grandchildren: Westin Smith, Cara Smith, Ryan Yamamoto and Joshua Burch. She is predeceased by her parents Ichiro and Shimako Shibata, husband Kiyoshi, and her brothers Eichi and Keiji Shibata.
In lieu of flowers or koden, donations can be made in her name and directed to the charity of your choice
