Service Information

Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater , CA 95301
(209)-358-7700

Viewing
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wilson Family Funeral Chapel
1290 Winton Way
Atwater , CA

Committal
11:00 AM
San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery
32053 W. McCabe Rd.
Santa Nella , CA

Obituary

Nathalie Louise "Hollie" Carlson Compton

December 17,1932 ~ May 30, 2019

Nathalie was born Dec 7, 1932 In Bremerton Washington the only child of William C. Carlson and Louise (Ericksen) Carlson. As a Navy brat, Hollie lived up and down the west coast of the United States and traveled by train to spend her summers in Brooklyn New York with her Grandparents (Bestamor and Pop). She graduated from Modesto High School in1951 and taught Folk Dancing at Modesto Jr. College. The May 1951 issue of National Geographic Magazine featured Hollie and her group in a photo on the "Dancing Stump" in Yosemite National Park.

Hollie joined the Air Force and was assigned to Westover AFB in Massachusetts and worked as a Dental Technician. While there she met and married the love of her life Richard Dean "Dick" Compton. They married in 1954.

Air Force families move every few years, Hollie set up "homes" in Massachusetts, England, Arizona, Missouri, Southern California, Modesto and Atwater. After Dick returned from his tour of duty in Vietnam, he came home to find three dogs instead of one and an "adopted" daughter, Lela Leong school mate of Karen's and now a dear family friend.

The decision to take care of Hollie's aging parents lead Dick and Hollie to settle for good in Atwater and call California's Central Valley "home". Hollie cared for her parents until their deaths in 1973.

Hollie was very proud of her Norwegian Heritage, an accomplished genealogist, who traced her family back to 15th century Norway. The artist in her came out as she dabbled in stain glass, cross stitch and painting, but found her niche in traditional Norwegian Rosemaling. She taught many of her friends from Sons of Norway Lodges in Modesto, Merced and Camp Norge in Alta CA. She was a charter member of the California Rosemaler's Association, and a life time member of Sons of Norway.

She is survived by her son Rick and Amy (Douglas) Compton, of Atwater, CA; daughter Karen (Compton) and David Pfeifer, of O'Fallon, IL; son Ron and Joanna (Doub) of Eldersburg MD. Grandchildren, Erik and Laura (Petrillo) Prince of St Louis, MO; Lori (Compton) and Travis Cochran of Atwater, A.; Kacie Compton of Atwater CA; Janelle Pfeifer of Seattle WA. Ryan Compton of Eldersburg MD; Allison and Rob Parks of Baltimore MD; Great-Grandchildren Abigail, Dean, Will and Matthew.

Hollie passed away May 30, 2019, 10 days after Hollie and Dick would have celebrated 65 years together. The Compton family is brokenhearted by the loss, but at peace knowing that Hollie in now it the arms of the one she loves. Hollie's family and friends ask you to remember her with your thoughts and prayers.

A Viewing will be held June 12th at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel, 1290 Winton Way Atwater, CA from 3 – 7pm. Committal Service at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, 32053 W. McCabe Rd. Santa Nella, CA on June 13th at 11am.

