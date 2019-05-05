Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil Corbeil. View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Send Flowers Obituary

Neil Corbeil

June 18, 1930 - April 29, 2019

Neil Corbeil, Age 88, a resident of Modesto, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Josephine "Josie" Marie Corbeil, his parents Herman J Corbeil and Fern (nee Kaufmann) Corbeil; Sisters Ruth Marie Corbeil and Darlene (Larry) Luna; Brothers Russell H Corbeil, Lyle S Corbeil, Herman Corbeil Jr., Ivoe F. Corbeil, Ivan L. Corbeil; and sisters in-law Manda (Lyle) Corbeil, Rayanne (Stephens) Corbeil, and Laverne (Lee) Corbeil.

Survivors include son Mark Corbeil, daughter Terri Corbeil, and sisters-in-law Rita Allison (Josie's sister) of Modesto. He is also survived by sister Sandra & brother-in-law Pat Blashkaof Brillion, WI; brother Lee Corbeil of Iron Ridge, WI; brother Steven & sister-in-law Patti Corbeil of Texas; nieces Chris (Hector) Garcia & Carla Banghart, Suchan, Michelle (Matt) Krahn of Iron Ridge, WI; nephews Mike (Katie) & Junior Blashka of Reedsville, WI and Lonny Corbeil of Manitowoc, WI. While the full list of nieces and nephews is too long to list here, they, and his sister and brothers, are all dearly loved and will not be forgotten for all the love and support the have shown to Neil and Josie during their lifetimes.

Neil was born in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, on June 18, 1930, to a family of 11 children (3 girls, 8 boys). He attended Two Rivers Public Schools and was a graduate of Washington High School's class of 1950. Neil excelled in art class while in high school. He then served his country of 2 years as a Military Policeman in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951 to 1953. He remained proud to have had the honor of being in the Corps. Neil served his 2 years stationed in Hawaii and on Kwajalein Atoll. During this time, Neil cam to know his future wife, Josie, while they wrote to each other as pen pals. Neil and Josie married on April 24, 1954 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Modesto. They settled in Modesto to raise a family. Neil was a good husband and father and provided well for his family. He loved going on yearly family vacations to Pacific Grove, Santa Cruz and San Francisco.

Neil worked at James River Corporation in Modesto as a die maker for food cartons. He was proud of the fact that he served a 50year apprenticeship for this position. He was known for his precision and skill on the job, and was therefore entrusted by management with the most difficult and detailed assignments. He took great pride in his job. He started out on the night shift, and dearly loved coming home after work to Josie, where she stayed up to talk to him about his day at work, and she always had a cold piece of pie and a hot cup of coffee waiting for him. He retired in 1993 after 37 ½ years as a die-maker.

Neil served his community during his retirement years: he delivered Senior Meals for Meals on Wheels for 3 years; worked with the S.T.A.R.S. volunteer program for the Stanislaus County Sheriff Department for over 5 years (he loved working at National Night Out activities); and served the Modesto Police Department as a Police Assistant for over 7 years, where he was declared the 2000 Volunteer of the Year Neil served as a lifetime member of both the Marine Corps League-Modesto Detachment #019 and the American Legion Post 74. Neil enjoyed participating in the Modesto 4th of July Parades. He was a member of the Military Order of the Devil Dogs of Yosemite Pound $49, as well as an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 10644- 3rd Degree at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Modesto. Neil was also a member of the Two Rivers Historical Society.

Neil's hobbies included oil painting; supporting the Green Bay Packers, the S.F. Giants, and the S.F. 49ers; and traveling around California, Nevada, Utah, and Arizona. He went on many road trips over the past 20 years, especially with his daughter, Terri. He was a fun and enthusiastic travel partner and created many wonderful memories. He also enjoyed visiting his family in Wisconsin where they would at times go on trips, such as to see the Wisconsin Dells or Quebec, Canada (to explore the history of Corbeil ancestors) and had many wonderful memories. Neil made a "second home: over the past 8 years at Perko's Café Grill in Salida, and more recently on McHenry Ave, where he made an extended family of good friends. He was a constant fixture there and loved his many good friends. Many heartfelt thanks to all of you for treating him so well and for giving him support and companionship. Dad's intention was always to be the laughing, light-hearted member of the group. He was naturally optimistic person. We will always carry his memory in our hearts.

Franklin and Downs Funeral Home McHenry Chapel is assisting the Corbeil family with private funeral arrangements. A private service and interment will be held at the gravesite for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alexander Cohen Hospice House at 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356; to the Marine Corps League-Modesto Detachment #019 at P.O. Box 386, Modesto, 95353 or to a .

www.cvobituaries.com





