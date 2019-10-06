Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Send Flowers Obituary

Nell Daniels

Nov. 27, 1923 - Sept. 15, 2019

Nell Daniels, a longtime resident of Modesto, CA, passed away at home on September 15, 2019. She was almost 96.

Nell was born in 1923 in Corsica, SD to Gerrit and Grace (Keuning) Van Hees. She grew up on the family farm and after graduating from high school moved to Modesto in 1941. She married Thomas C. Daniels in 1943 and together raised two sons.

Nell worked for the Dried Fruit Association (DFA) of California as a quality control inspector and retired after 25 years of service. She also worked at the Regal Pharmacy in downtown Modesto for many years.

Nell enjoyed golfing, reading a good book, and traveling with friends. She always grew colorful flowers and a productive garden. In later years she participated in educational programs and activity groups at Modesto Senior Center. She loved to square dance and ball room dance and looked forward to attending local musical and theater performances. She was a great conversationalist and made friends quickly with her warm smile.

Nell is survived by her sons, Tom (Jo) and Ron; grandchildren, Tom Daniels and Kristie (Clay) Impala, sisters, Noni Savage and Carol Davis; great grandchildren, James, Emma, Keaghan and Obadiah and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her parents Gerrit and Grace, her sister Arlene and brother Dean. Family and friends are invited to a get-together at her home during the afternoon of October 26, 2019. When we love someone, their spirit lives forever in our hearts.

