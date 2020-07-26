Neva Grace Nielsen1927 - 2020Neva Grace Hand Nielsen passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on July 19th after a lengthy illness. She was born March 18,1927 in Modesto, Ca. to James and Ida Hand. She grew up in the Modesto Grace Baptist Church where she and her 3 sisters were always known as the 4 Hand girls. She graduated from Modesto High School in December of 1945 and married Richard (Dick) Nielsen in June of 1946. They celebrated 66 years of marriage just before Dick's death in 2012. Neva worked for AAA during the 50's and in the late 60's she began working for Dunlaps Department Store in McHenry Village until she retired. She and Dick were very active in Grace Church on Standiford Ave and were one of the 5 founding families in the early 60's. Neva lived in Assisted Living at Casa de Modesto for 9 years and thrived in her little community of friends.She was predeceased by her parents, husband Dick, sisters Elva Inzer, Nadine Stracker, Benita Faulder and all her brothers-in-law.She is survived by her children, John (Peggy) Nielsen of Modesto, Alicia (Gary) Hinshaw of Bigfork, Montana. Grandchildren, Amy Rasmussen, Matt Riddle and Ryan Riddle and 7 great grandchildren.