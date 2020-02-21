Neyen N. Khatri
Dec. 17, 1971 - Feb. 14, 2020
Neyen N. Khatri passed away peacefully in Modesto, CA at the age of 48.
Neyen was born in Hayward, CA. He was raised and educated in Castro Valley before moving to Modesto at the age of 23 to help his uncle with the family business. He married his loving wife, Panna (Mackrani) Khatri on June 26, 1993 in Modesto.
Neyen worked in Property Management his entire life. In his spare time, he enjoyed making and collecting car models and adored fine wine and delicious food. Always fashionable, he loved shoes and watches. Sociable and full of spirit, he could always make everyone around him laugh. Neyen was a member of the Convention and Visitors Board in Turlock and a social member at 1012 Club in Modesto.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Mohanlal V. Khatri; grandmother, Parvati Khatri; and brother-in-law, Paresh Mackrani. He is survived by his wife, Panna Khatri; son, Samir Khatri; daughter, Syra Khatri; parents, Narendra and Shakuntala Khatri; brother and sister-in-law, Sajit and Dipika Khatri; uncles and aunts, Jawahar and Damyanti Khatri and Anil and Premlata Khatri; in-law's, Arjun and Veena Mackrani; and his loving cousins, nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 21, 2020