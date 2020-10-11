1/1
Nicholas Boling
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas K. Boling
Aug 1984 - Oct 2020
He is survived by his loving wife Teresa Boling and his beautiful daughters, Mackenzie and Maddison Boling.
Nick is also survived by his parents, Jim & Gayle Boling; his brother, James (Brandy) Boling; his sister, Jamie Everett; his Father & Mother-in-law, Sam & Corinne Casas; Brother-in-law, Jake (Patricia) Casas. He also cherished his nephews & nieces, Walter, Hannah, Daniel Boling and Sebastian & Paetyn Casas. He was also blessed with many Aunts, Uncles & Cousins. He is meeting his Grandparents in Heaven Walter & Dorothy Boling & Roger & Shirley Phillips.
Nick loved working for St. Joseph Hospital in Stockton, California where he was the Facility Management Coordinator for the Plant Maintenance Division.
However, his true love was his beautiful girls that always surrounded him at home, Tessa, Kenzie and Maddie. He will continue to live in their hearts and watch over them forever.
Nick had the most unique sense of humor, loving spirit, giving heart and awesome personality of anyone we know. He was an incredible Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Uncle and Nephew.
He will be truly missed by many relatives & friends, but we know that he is now in Heaven with Jesus Christ and we cherish the fact that we will reunite with him some day. Rest easy Nick…we love you!
Graveside Services will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park, Hughson, CA on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Masks & social distancing are required.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Lakewood Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Memorial Park
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098834465
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved