Nicholas K. BolingAug 1984 - Oct 2020He is survived by his loving wife Teresa Boling and his beautiful daughters, Mackenzie and Maddison Boling.Nick is also survived by his parents, Jim & Gayle Boling; his brother, James (Brandy) Boling; his sister, Jamie Everett; his Father & Mother-in-law, Sam & Corinne Casas; Brother-in-law, Jake (Patricia) Casas. He also cherished his nephews & nieces, Walter, Hannah, Daniel Boling and Sebastian & Paetyn Casas. He was also blessed with many Aunts, Uncles & Cousins. He is meeting his Grandparents in Heaven Walter & Dorothy Boling & Roger & Shirley Phillips.Nick loved working for St. Joseph Hospital in Stockton, California where he was the Facility Management Coordinator for the Plant Maintenance Division.However, his true love was his beautiful girls that always surrounded him at home, Tessa, Kenzie and Maddie. He will continue to live in their hearts and watch over them forever.Nick had the most unique sense of humor, loving spirit, giving heart and awesome personality of anyone we know. He was an incredible Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Uncle and Nephew.He will be truly missed by many relatives & friends, but we know that he is now in Heaven with Jesus Christ and we cherish the fact that we will reunite with him some day. Rest easy Nick…we love you!Graveside Services will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park, Hughson, CA on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Masks & social distancing are required.