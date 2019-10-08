Guest Book View Sign Service Information Our Lady of Fatima Church 505 W Granger Ave Modesto, CA 95350 Memorial service 10:30 AM Our Lady of Fatima Church Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nicholas Daniel Huber

June 30, 1996 - October 3, 2019

Our cherished and loved Nicholas went to be with the Lord on Thursday October 3rd at his home in Santa Monica. Nick was born on June 30th, 1996 in Seattle, WA. He was raised in Modesto since he was 4 years old and attended school at Our Lady of Fatima and Central Catholic High School. He spent time in Denver, Walnut Creek, San Francisco, and the Los Angeles area since leaving Modesto.

Nick was a caring, passionate, and courageous man who sought to do everything differently than the person before him. Nick had a way of leaving a mark on every person he met. Even in his worst times, Nick perceived the needs of others before that of his own. He persevered through childhood medical issues, dependency, and everything life managed to throw at him. And for that, he was a true role model to all around him.

Nick was a born entrepreneur and always had new ideas to pursue. He was always willing to discuss them with anyone who might be interested. Nick started multiple companies - business and technology were his two passions.

Nick is survived by his parents Dan and Jamie Huber, brother Chris, godparents Lynn Bays and Stephan Huber, many aunts and uncles, grandparents Gerry Bays and Sue Huber, and beloved neighbor Tom Duchscher. He is predeceased by grandparents Sylvia Bays and Kenneth Huber.

Please join us for a memorial service honoring Nicholas on October 12, 10:30 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Modesto.

www.cvobituaries.com



