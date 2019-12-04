Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas Stamos. View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Prayer Service 6:00 PM Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Funeral service 12:00 PM Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Send Flowers Obituary

Nicholas James Stamos

March 23, 1959 - November 29, 2019

Nick Stamos left this world the same way he came into it, smiling and with his wicked sense of humor. He could bring happiness to your heart and a smile to your face, even on the worst days. He strived to make others laugh, with his quick wit and carefree spirit, which was never a hard task for him to accomplish. Nick was a man who treated everyone that he met as if he had known them his whole life. In short, and yes, he was short, Nick was genuine. What you saw was what you got; he was an open book. He was a patient old soul who never complained and smiled no matter what was going on. You would be hard pressed to find someone that doesn't remember Nick sporting his trademark smile with the twinkle in his eye.

Nick was the son of an immigrant father, Jim, and loving mother, Dena. Spoiled by two older and adoring sisters and irritated by a baby brother. Nick was proud of his Greek heritage and honored his family's past. At his core, he was a modern-day Zorba. In his early years, you could find him dancing the Zeibekiko at the Greek Food Festival. Nick's youth was also filled with bull riding and bronco breaking. He graduated from Davis High School and continued to have strong ties with his high school friends throughout his life.

Nick approached life with honesty and integrity. He added laughter to any room he entered, with a sense of humor like Don Rickles. When times were tough you could count on Nick for a good laugh in the face of adversity. Nick lived life with an open-door policy, supporting those who needed someone by their side. His life was filled with family who had no blood relation. These were the people that turned to Nick for help, love, and guidance, and that loving support came back to him. Once you were in with Nick, he was with you for life.

Nick married his wife, Michelle, in 2002. Their quick wit was one of the many things that made their commitment to one another and their marriage so strong. They filled their home with laughter and love. They soon grew their family and welcomed their son Demitri into the world in 2003. His birth was the high point of Nick's life. He made sure that his son would be able to grow up immersed in his Greek heritage. Along with passing on his heritage and love of Greek dancing, he also passed along his love of music and guitars. Nick would often be found listening to the Marshall Tucker Band and quietly playing the guitar with Demitri soon following suit. One of Nick's proudest moments is when he traveled to Greece with his wife and son. This trip strengthened their ties with the Greek culture. Nick took active roles in Parish Council, AHEPA, and the Cretan Club within his Greek Orthodox church.

Nick is survived by his wife Michelle and his son Demitri. He is also survived by his sister Angie Taylor (Rich), brother Spiro (Ava), Koumbaro Steve (Sarah). He also left behind a granddaughter Audri, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Dena Stamos, his sister Kathy Jones, and his granddaughter Alexis Ann.

Trisagion services will be held on Thursday, December 5th at 6:00pm at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and the funeral on Friday, December 6th at 12:00pm at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

In lieu of flowers you may donate to , the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, or a .





