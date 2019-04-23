Nicholas William McBride
October 16 1957 - April 3 2019
Nick will be sadly missed and forever remembered by his broken-hearted mother, Charleen , helpful and caring step-dad Loren Pierce of Hughson, saddened brother Donnie of Ohio and father, Richard McBride of Ceres. Many cousins that he grew up with and that he always enjoyed. Special long-time friends such as Rodney Frazier, Jimmy Welch and Jim Garrett and motorcycle racing friends that meant so much to him. Nick proudly started working in the field with his grandfather, Nick Curci at five-years old. He loved to work! His acquaintances all said he was the hardest-working man they had ever known. He was an one-man army! Nick met his instant, untimely, unexpected death by an accident. He was working under a vehicle when the jack slipped and the vehicle fell on him. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, April 24th at 2 pm at the Catholic Cemetery, 1141 Scenic Dr., Modesto.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 23, 2019