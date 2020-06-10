Nina Madewell
1920 - 2020
Nina L. Madewell
Dec 16, 1920 - Jun 3, 2020
On a warm spring evening our beautiful mother passed away. Nina was born in Checotah, Oklahoma to James Walter Campbell and Mollie Campbell.
Having lived through the Depression and the Dust Bowl and moving to Hughson, California in 1943, she witnessed in her lifetime walking bare footed on a dirt path to seeing men walk on the moon. Nina raised four children, worked and retired from John Ingalls Frozen Food in Modesto.
In her retirement she spent her time making jam, jelly and quilts which were enjoyed by many friends, family and even strangers. Nina was the matriarch of six generations, all firstborn girls.
Nina was preceded in death by her husband Clint Madewell, Sr., and son Kenneth Madewell.
Nina is survived by son Dennis Madewell (Judy), of Oroville CA, son Clint Madewell, Jr. (Linda), of Washington, Daughter-in-Law Chris Madewell of Hughson, CA and Daughter and caregiver Virginia Cummins, of Prunedale, CA, and 8 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, 15 Great-Great Grandchildren and one Great-Great-Great Granddaughter.
Nina was loved and will be missed by all those who knew her.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 9, 2020
We would like to send our condolence to the family. Our Aunt Nina was loved by all. And will be deeply missed by many. The Phillips family
Roberta Joann Phillips
Family
June 7, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
June 7, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
