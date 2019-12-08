Noboru "Nob" Ishida
May 26, 1924 – Nov 25, 2019
Noboru "Nob" Ishida, 95, of Ceres, CA passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, November 25, 2019 in Modesto, CA. Nob was born in Rio Vista, CA to Kametaro and Rii Ishida on May 26, 1924. In 1961 he married Fumiko Fujimoto and together they had 2 children. Nob was a veteran and served honorably in the U.S. Army. He later worked as a Farmer for 44 years.
Nob is preceded in death by his parents, and his 3 siblings, Jack Ishida of Modesto, Haru Nakagawa of Oakland, and Tomiko Ishida of Denver, CO. Nob is survived by his wife of 58 years, Fumiko Ishida, his children; Cyndy (Glenn) Tokubo, of Clovis and Gayle (Victor) Yamamoto, of Turlock, and his grandchildren; Joshua Burch and Ryan Yamamoto, both of Turlock, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, McHenry Chapel: 1050 McHenry Ave. Modesto, CA. Noboru will later be laid to rest privately by his family at Lakewood Memorial Park. Memorial donations in Nob's honor may be sent to the at .
The family would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Marinela Placintar, owner of Golden Age Home Care, for providing a loving, caring, environment for Nob while he was a resident. We would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the primary caregivers, Allan and Rose Ann Aller for the exceptional care provided.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019