Noe Maldonado Sr.
May 10, 1948 - Feb. 19, 2020
Noe Maldonado Sr., of Denair, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday. He was 71 years old.
Noe was born in Michoacán, Mexico to Santiago and Josefina Maldonado. At the age of 17, he immigrated to the United States with his father to find work. In 1983 he became a U.S. Citizen. While working in the agricultural profession for a brief time, he worked for Foster Farms Turkey Plant for over 30 years before finally retiring in 2011.
Noe married the love of his life, Abigail Tafolla in Michoacán on November 5, 1979. They were married for 40 years.
Noe's passions included horticulture, carpentry and woodworking. He was also a diehard SF Giants fan and loved to watch baseball and boxing in his spare time. A man of faith, he was Eucharistic Minister with Sacred Heart Church of Turlock.
Along with his parents, Noe was preceded in death by his son, Raul Maldonado. He is survived by his loving wife, Abigail Maldonado; brother, Adolfo Maldonado; children, Patricia Maldonado, Noe Maldonado Jr. and Maribel Maldonado; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and seven nephews & nieces.
A Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by the Rosary at 6 p.m., on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1200 Lyons Ave., Turlock. Following the Mass, Noe will be laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 26, 2020