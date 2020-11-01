Nona Marie HarmonDec 16, 1950 - Oct 16, 1950Nona was born in Los Banos on December 16, 1950 to Joe and Violet Tosta. At an early age it was evident that Nona was not only a beautiful girl physically, but also the most loving and caring little girl, and all of her friends loved being around her.In 1974 she met the love of her life Doug Harmon, and they married on November 20th, 1977. Although they never had children together, Nona became the most loving step-mother to Shane and Rebecca Harmon, who were 9 and 5 when they married. Nona fell in love with them immediately and often said that she felt "fulfilled in her heart" and didn't feel she missed out not having children of her own. She was a natural mother and great stepmother. Nona also has three wonderful grandsons, Cole, Jackson, and Austin, who love her very much.Nona is the youngest of two girls and her sister Carole Beebe is married to Allan Beebe, and also has a loving nephew Eddie Garcia.Nona was an avid gardener with a green thumb who could grow anything. She was also a wonderful homemaker that took care of everything for her loving husband, who often said, "Without Nona taking care of me I wouldn't have been able to achieve all that we've accomplished together in our life having been married for 43 wonderful years".Doug would often write "I love you" notes that Nona would see in the mornings, and the one she cherished so much she read one morning was..."I love you more today than yesterday, more yesterday than the day before and forever!"Memorial Services for Nona are scheduled for Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lakewood Memorial Park and Funeral Home. Due to COVID - 19 restrictions, masks must be worn at all times during the service.In lieu of flowers please make donations in Nona's name to Covenant Hospice.