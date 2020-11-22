1/
Norma Jean Drayer-Silva
1934 - 2020
Norma Jean Drayer-Silva
May 22, 1934 - November 14, 2020
Ceres, California - Norma was born in Sacramento to Jack and Cecelia Hanson. She lived in Virginia City, Nevada as a child before moving at age six to Stockton and finally settling in 1992 in Ceres, California. She worked for Pacific Bell in Stockton for 24 years. Norma was a member of Pioneers of America, The Circle #16 in Selma, VFW Women's Auxiliary Post 3199, and was a past First Lady of St. Anthony in Pismo Beach.
She was a loving mother and grandmother. Norma had a heart of gold and loved everyone as her own. She loved to make people laugh when they were down. She will be missed and carries a special place in all our hearts.
Due to current restrictions a small graveside service will be held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 9:00a.m. Please share your memories at www.AllenMortuary.com.



Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Graveside service
09:00 AM
San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 634-5829
