Norma Jean Hofmann
1948 - 2020
Norma Jean Hofmann passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020 at Astoria Assisted Living. She was born December 30, 1948 to the late Carl and Dorothy Hofmann in San Jose, CA.
She leaves behind her brothers Steve (Navarre, FL) and Bob (Oakdale), her sister Julie (Waterford) and many nieces, nephews and cousins and their families. Norma lived most of her life in Oakdale.
In high school she was involved in Cheerleading. After graduation in 1969, she went to Modesto Junior College and from there to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where she graduated in 1971 with a degree in Interior Design. Norma moved to San Francisco where she worked for Rucker Fuller and later for the Bechtel Corp. In 1978 she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and unfortunately she was not able to continue her career. In 1982 Norma moved back to Oakdale to be closer to family and friends. She became involved in the local MS Society Chapter. Until earlier this year, she had been able to live independently in her own house, but eventually Norma had to move to Astoria Assisted Living. What Norma lacked in body size, she made up in personality, determination and Stubbornness. She will be missed by all, but we find comfort in knowing she has been restored to full health and now resides in the presence of our loving Heavenly Father. "Never, never, never give up".
A viewing will be held October 30 th , from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at the
Oakdale Memorial Chapel.
Published in Modesto Bee from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Oakdale Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Oakdale Memorial Chapel
830 West F Street
Oakdale, CA 95361
(209) 847-2211
October 22, 2020
Your my hero Norma!
miss you Julie
Julia L Longworth
Sister
