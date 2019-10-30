Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Memorial service 5:00 PM Lakewood Memorial Park Hughson , CA View Map Celebration of Life 6:30 PM East Lake Ranch 14011 East Ave. Turlock , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Jean Kelley

September 28, 1947 - October 24th, 2019

On Thursday, October 24th, 2019, Norma Jean Kelley, loving wife and mother of two sons passed away in her home at the age of 72.

Norma was born on September 28, 1947 in Modesto, CA to Ralph and Helen Cohagan. She grew up in Escalon, CA. On February 25th, 1967 she married Brian Kelley of Riverbank. She attended Modesto Junior College, worked for an attorney, and spent the rest of her career working alongside her husband at their family business Denair Lumber Company. They raised two sons Darin and Gregg.

Norma had a passion for all animals, especially dogs, cats, horses, and chickens. She loved to garden, go to the horse races, and above all watch her grandchildren in all of their sports and activities. She was an excellent cook known for her down home country cooking. She loved to collect antiques, cookie jars, and Disney items. She enjoyed watching her Miami Dolphins and San Francisco Giants. She loved the ocean and the beach. Ultimately, she was driven by being the best mom and "Nana" that she could be. Her primary focus was the happiness and well-being of her family. She was adored by her friends and family and known for her spunk and quick wit. Everybody that knew Norma was magnetically drawn to her spirit and clever personality.

Norma was preceded in death by her father Ralph, and mother, Helen. She is survived by her husband Brian, two sons Darin (Katie) Kelley and Gregg (Taryn) Kelley, her brother Ron, her sister Karen, and five grandchildren, Will, Tyler, Cameron, Cole and Kendyl, along with many nieces and nephews. A small memorial service for family and friends will be held on Friday, November 1st at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson at 5:00 pm. Following the service, a Celebration of Life will be held at East Lake Ranch, 14011 East Ave., in Turlock at 6:30 pm.

www.cvobituaries.com



