Norma Lois Wraske
December 24,1935-February 3, 2020
Norma Lois Wraske passed away February 3, 2020. She was born in Patterson CA to Homer and Edith Brewer. Norma was a loving wife to Denny Wraske for 30 years. She leaves behind four children, 18 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 5 siblings.
Norma loved her family with all her heart and will be greatly missed.
Graveside service will be held Feb. 8, 1p.m. @ Lakewood Memorial Cemetery 900 Santa Fe Hughson Cal 95326
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 6, 2020