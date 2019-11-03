Norman S. Ingebrigtsen, Jr.
June 6, 1943 - October 28, 2019
Retired CHP Sergeant Norman S. Ingebrigtsen, Jr, passed away at home on October 28, 2019 in Modesto, CA, at the age of 76, after a long battle with dementia.
Norman served 32-years with the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Much of his career was in the Oakland Area office. While in the CHP he also served 30 years in the United States Navy. Norman volunteered many years at the Jr. Optimist Baseball League (JOBL) in Concord, CA. He served as a board member and coach. Since retiring from the Navy and CHP, Norman moved to Modesto where he and his wife own and operate a horse ranch.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy, his five children, Jason, Chad, and Kortni Ingebrigtsen, Adam and Kevin Flynn; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service with burial is planned for Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery 5000 Piedmont Avenue, Oakland, CA 95834. A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at The Blom Ranch 2613 Illinois Ave, Modesto, CA 95358.
In Lieu of flowers, please donate to:
CHP 11-99 Foundation
2244 North State College Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
https://chp11-99.org/donate/
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 3, 2019