Norman Olson
July 20, 1946-Aug. 25, 2019
Norman Olson passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25th at his home in Turlock, CA. He was 73 years old.
Norman was born in Modesto, CA on July 20, 1946 to Vernon Ernest Olson and Harriet Elizabeth (Hanson) Olson and raised in Turlock.
Norman married Toni Julius Olson on April 26, 1974 at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Turlock. He worked in the refrigeration business as a pipefitter, even traveling as far as South America to complete his jobs. In his spare time, he loved cooking, collecting, traveling, outdoor sports, and his pets. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War with the U.S. Navy.
Norman leaves behind his loving wife, Toni Olson of Turlock; daughter, Jill Olson of Turlock; daughter, Robin Torres of Turlock; granddaughter, Cindy Johnson of Oakdale; grandson, Alex Fiorini of Turlock; granddaughter, Bianca Hernandez of Turlock; grandson, Bryan Hernandez of Atwater; granddaughter, Veronica Hernandez of Turlock; granddaughter, Abby Naranjo of Turlock; great-granddaughter, Layla Fiorini of Turlock; great-grandson, Uriah Wade of Turlock; sister, Janice Simpson of Modesto; and three nieces, Kerri Lacour, Melissa Simpson and Sarah Jones. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Darrel Simpson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock, CA 95380. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, 32053 McCabe Rd., Santa Nella, CA 95322.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Covenant Care Hospice, 125 N. Broadway, Suite 1A, Turlock, CA 95380.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 1, 2019