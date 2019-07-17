Norman Wagner (1934 - 2019)
Service Information
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
575 N Soderquist Rd
Turlock, CA
95380
(209)-632-1018
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
575 N Soderquist Rd
Turlock, CA 95380
Obituary
Norman R. Wagner
Nov. 22, 1934 - July 8, 2019
Norman Richard Wagner, 84, of Chandler, AZ, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Norm was born on November 22, 1934 in Lodi, CA. After being honorably discharged from the Army National Guard of California and graduating from Stanford University, Norm worked as an Engineer in Research & Development and retired from Sandia National Laboratories in Livermore, CA.
Norm was a devoted Christian and an avid pilot who loved music, family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Donna V. Wagner, two children, four grandsons, as well as in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Agnes Wagner; brother, Eugene Wagner; and his son, Donald Wagner.
A visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m., on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. The burial will follow at Turlock Memorial Park.
A precious Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend, Norm will be dearly missed.
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 17, 2019
