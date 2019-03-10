Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olga Sogge. View Sign

Olga Clarisse Sogge

OCT 17, 1917 - MAR 8, 2019

Olga Sogge, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, fell asleep in the Lord at the age of 101. Born in Logan County, North Dakota, to German parents who had immigrated from Ukraine, she grew up on a large homesteaded farm. Olga was the youngest in a family of 11. In her youth, she herded cattle while riding bareback on her favorite horse, Mike. She also helped with threshing the wheat, cooking, baking, and raising various farm animals.

While working at a boarding house in Minneapolis, she met James Sogge from Sauk Center, Minnesota. They were married in 1943 and moved to Long Beach, California, where Jim served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After Jim was discharged, they eventually moved to Sacramento to raise their two daughters. Jim passed away in 1988 after 45 years of devotion to one another, a devotion that remained with Olga throughout her life.

Olga moved to Modesto in 2000 to be closer to her grandchildren. She would always say, "If I could only live long enough to see..." some event in her three grandsons' lives. The Lord was gracious enough to allow her not only to see her grandsons grow and flourish but to nurture loving relationships with her granddaughters-in-law. During her final years, "Oma" was able to embrace and enjoy her eleven great-grandchildren. She was not only a devoted mother and a wonderful example to her daughters, but was also a blessing to her grandsons and their families.

From her earliest childhood until her last breath, she remained unwavering in her faith. She was an example to all who knew her of a faithful servant and a loving neighbor. Her love allowed her to be a mother to many "adopted" daughters.

Olga is survived by her daughters, Linda Crane (David), Karen Swehla (Terry); her grandsons Joel (Michelle), Ryan (Kim), and Matthew (Annie) Swehla; and her eleven great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt THANK YOU to two amazing organizations; Bethel Retirement Community and the memory care team for their loving care, and support over the last three years. In Olga's final months, Community Hospice assisted the family, with her transition into comfort care, with dignity and grace. The family is forever grateful for their guidance, and support during this transition.

Franklin & Downs is honored to be taking care of arrangements for the Sogge Family. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Orthodox Church, 725 Maze Blvd, Modesto. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to St. James Orthodox Church.



