Olivia, Aranda Miramontes
Aug 1, 1934 - Apr 30, 2019
Olivia was born in Phoenix, AZ to Antonio & Anita (Leyvas) Aranda and moved to California soon after.She attended Washington High in Fremont & continued her education in nursing.
Olivia leaves behind her beloved children Ruby, Anthony, & Theresa Montez, many beautiful grandchildren & great grandchildren. Her daughter Helen "Lena" Montez preceded her death.
Olive is survived by her siblings Tony (Virginia) Aranda, Anita Moreno, Priscilla (Charlie) Munoz and Carlos Santos. Brothers Jorge LeRand & Ralph Santos preceded her death.
Raised in Alvarado, Ca she started her own family in Hayward before moving to Riverbank as her final residence. She spent most of her life as a caregiver, always helping others. She will be dearly missed.
Services will be held on Wed May 8, 2019 12pm - 4pm
Riverbank Memorial Chapel
3131 Santa Fe, Riverbank 95367
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 8, 2019