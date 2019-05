Olivia, Aranda MiramontesAug 1, 1934 - Apr 30, 2019Olivia was born in Phoenix, AZ to Antonio & Anita (Leyvas) Aranda and moved to California soon after.She attended Washington High in Fremont & continued her education in nursing.Olivia leaves behind her beloved children Ruby, Anthony, & Theresa Montez, many beautiful grandchildren & great grandchildren. Her daughter Helen "Lena" Montez preceded her death.Olive is survived by her siblings Tony (Virginia) Aranda, Anita Moreno, Priscilla (Charlie) Munoz and Carlos Santos. Brothers Jorge LeRand & Ralph Santos preceded her death.Raised in Alvarado, Ca she started her own family in Hayward before moving to Riverbank as her final residence. She spent most of her life as a caregiver, always helping others. She will be dearly missed.Services will be held on Wed May 8, 2019 12pm - 4pmRiverbank Memorial Chapel3131 Santa Fe, Riverbank 95367