Olivia Vera
Jul 13, 1940-Oct 6, 2019
Olivia (Espericueta) Vera, of Texas, born on July 13, 1940, to the late Esther Espericueta and the late Venancio Espericueta, passed away at age 79 on October 6, 2019 in Modesto, California. She was retired from the Food Processing industry. Olivia was the loving wife of Eduardo Vera. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Natalia Soto. Olivia is survived by her sons, Guillermo Soto and Javier Soto; daughters, Rosa Padilla, Elva Salazar, Leticia Soto, Rosario Espinoza, and Oly Jimenez; Olivia was grandmother to 27 grandkids; and 37 great- grandkids. She had a passion for gardening, sewing, shopping, and baking. Friends and family members may attend the rosary service on Tuesday, October 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Salas Brothers, Modesto, California. Church service will be held on October 16th at 9:30 am at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Modesto, Ca.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 11, 2019