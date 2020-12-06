Ora Emily Wall
October 12, 1923 - November 19, 2020
Caribou, Maine - On November 19, 2020, at the age of 97, Ora Emily Wall passed peacefully from this life into her Savior's presence. She devotedly loved Jesus all her life and was firmly grounded in her Christian faith. Her faith infused her thoughts, prayers, actions and words.
Ora Emily Higginbotham was born in Redbluff, California on October 12, 1923 to Gideon Higginbotham and Ora (Rathjay) Higginbotham. Due to a childhood taunt of being called "Ora, the wiggly worm", she preferred to go by her middle name the rest of her life. Emily was the youngest of 6 siblings who predeceased her. They were Wallace Higginbotham, Robert Higginbotham, Vesta Cornelius, Pat Ryan and Betty Ryan. During her elementary years, Emily's family moved from Redbluff to Oakland, California where Emily lived until her marriage at age 23. During WWII Emily met and married a young sailor, Sam Wall. Sam owed his hardworking and dedicated wife much credit for helping him become a physician. After medical school and residency, Emily worked alongside Sam throughout four years as medical missionaries in Zimbabwe and almost 30 years running her husband's doctor's office in Riverbank, California. She was not intimidated by a task or hard work and loved to solve a problem. Emily was well equipped to handle life's surprises and uncertainties during those very busy years. In 1987, retirement brought Emily time for making new friends and enjoying grandchildren in both Battle Mtn, Nevada and Burlington, Vermont. After 56 years of marriage, Sam passed away in 2002 and Emily spent a few years with her daughter in Fremont, California. The remaining seven years of her life was spent in Maine Veterans Home near her son, Brian Wall, and his family.
Emily loved being a mother and took a keen interest in her children's lives. She provided help and guidance for them in their formative years. Fun times included playing board games such as Rook, Monopoly, Flinch and Blockhead. At these times, uncompromising competitiveness would take over Emily's typically calm composure. Another important part of Emily's life was meeting people from around the globe. These people became a special part of her life and often ended up becoming dear friends.
Emily is survived by her children; Kaja Silverman, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Travis S. Wall, of New Mexico Brian Wall and his wife Chris of Caribou, ME, Colleen Lee and her husband Brandon, of Newark, California and Craig Wall; of Arizona her six grandchildren, Katie McGough and her husband Eric, Steve Wall, Nathan Wall, Morgan Lee, McKenzie Lee, and Mallory Lee, and great –granddaughters Grace McGough and Emma McGough.
Emily is predeceased by her beloved husband Sam and grandson Micah Wall.
A private family service is planned to celebrate Emily's life and love of Monopoly games.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Micah Wall Scholarship Fund with AMHC in honor of Emily Wall. AMHC.org
Arrangements by Mockler Funeral Home, Caribou, ME.