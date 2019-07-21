Ora Cover Skiles, Jr
Sep 5, 1924 - Jul 17, 2019
Ora Cover Skiles, Jr., 94, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Ora is survived by his wife Frances Skiles, his son Lonnie (Nancy) Skiles of Modesto, his daughter Sherry (Darrell) Cummings of Modesto, and his son Brad (Patti) Skiles of Warsaw, IN. In addition to his children, also surviving are his 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Ora is also survived by his sister Nita C Alf of Wee Waa, New South Wales, Australia, and his brother Daniel Clinton Skiles of Santa Rosa, CA.
Ora was born in Rossville, IN on September 5, 1924 to his parents Ora and Alice Skiles. When Ora Jr. was eight-years-old, his parents moved to Modesto, CA having traded farms with a relative. He graduated from Modesto High School in 1942. He served in the Army during WWII and at one point was stationed in Okinawa, Japan after the conclusion of the war. He married Frances Irene Wolf on July 26, 1947. They were nine days short of celebrating 72 years of marriage.
Ora grew and sold a successful garage door business, Skiles Overhead Door Company. He had other successful businesses and owned several farms (ranches) during his lifetime. He was a founding member of the Salida Hulling Association, Inc.
In 1966, Ora and Frances were key leaders in starting Greenwood Grace Brethren Church which later grew to become Big Valley Grace Community Church. They later helped to start Christ Community Church (2005). Through their leadership in these churches, many people have come into a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
His family and friends will always remember him as a man who loved God, his wife and family, his church, and people. Ora never met a stranger. He was naturally gifted in loving people and making new friends. The family rejoices in a life well-lived.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00AM at the Christ Community Church, 3242 Carver Road, Modesto.
Memorial donations may be made to Faith Home Teen Challenge in Turlock (P.O. Box 611, Turlock, CA 95381) where Ora served as a board member for many years.
Published in the Modesto Bee from July 21 to Aug. 4, 2019