Orland "Rick" Burkes
January 1, 1939 - January 8, 2020
Rick passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Rick's devotion to his family and his faith guided his life. He was a devout Christian and served many years as a Deccan of his church. Rick served his country from 1958 to 1963 as Private Second Class in the United States Army and Army Reserve. In 1962, Rick married Volita Griffin; together they spent the next 57 plus years raising and providing for their family. Rick began his career at the Gallo Glass Co. in 1963. He was an extremely hard worker and for 35 years proudly carried out his duties in the hot and demanding work environment of Gallo Glass. Upon his retirement in 1998, Rick left his Modesto roots and purchased a small ranchette in Livingston, CA. On his ranch, Rick could do what he cherished second to family; he could spend time outdoors. Throughout his life, as much as possible, Rick ensured that camping and fishing were included in family vacation plans. Rick spent his time in retirement tending to his animals, nurturing his garden, and providing a place for his family and friends to gather in Livingston. When it came time to downsize, Rick and Volita moved to Turlock, CA. where he lived until his death. Rick is preceded in death by his son Stacey. He is survived by his wife Volita, his daughters Tammy (Kevin) and Vicki, seven grandchildren, and twenty great-grandchildren. A private burial will be held Friday, January 17th at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA. Rick's family and friends are invited to a memorial reception following the burial. Please join Rick's family at 1:00pm at the Hilmar Family Church located at 19840 Dayton Ave. Himar, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 16, 2020