Orvella (Jean) Lewis
November 17, 1930 - August 24, 2019
88 years old, born and raised in Modesto & passed away in Portsmouth, Virginia August 24, 2019, where she lived with her daughter since September 2016. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde E. Lewis of 61 years, 3 sisters; Betty Sandvig, Elaine Blodgett, & Janice Mueller, and grand-daughter, Jennifer Lucas. She is survived by her daughter Gail Fizer & husband John in Virginia, a daughter Linda Taylor & husband Jim in Modesto, a son Michael Lewis & wife Kathy in Coulterville and a daughter Pamela Warren in Washington State, 11 grandchildrens and 14 great grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life October 20 at the house of daughter Linda Taylor in Modesto.
Jean requested any memorial donations be made to the Alzheimers Foundation in memory of Clyde E. Lewis.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 8, 2019