Oscar Willem Johannes Smaalders
March 24, 1924 - Aug. 31, 2019
Oscar Willem Johannes Smaalders of Lopez Island passed away Aug. 31, 2019 at the age of 95. He was born in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and arrived in the U.S. in 1947. A librarian and economist, Oscar was passionate about peace, social justice, and the welfare of the earth. From 1967 to 1982, Oscar was Stanislaus County Librarian. He also taught economics at Modesto Junior College. Oscar is survived by his three children, Karen, Bart and Mark Smaalders and five grandchildren. A memorial will be held Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at the Lopez Island Grange. For more details, please visit https://oscarsmaalders.wordpress.com.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 23, 2019